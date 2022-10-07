EN
    21:05, 07 October 2022 | GMT +6

    Mets put 7 regions of Kazakhstan on storm alert

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Storm alert has been issued for seven regions of the country, Kazinform cites the National Met Office Kazhydromet.

    According to the National Met Office Kazhydromet, the north of Aktobe region is to see westerly, northwesterly wind gusting up to 15mps on October 8.

    Fog is to coat the northwest, north of West Kazakhstan region in the nighttime and morning.

    Karaganda region is to brace for southerly, southwesterly wind at 15-20mps in the north and east.

    Fog is to coat the east of Kostanay region. The north is to expect thunderstorms during the day. Westerly, northwesterly wind is to reach 15-20mps in the west of the region at daytime.

    The southwest of Pavlodar region is to expect 15-20mps southerly wind.

    Turkestan region is to brace for gust tides in the north. Easterly wind is to blow 15-20mps in the north and mountainous areas during the day.

    15-20mps southwesterly, westerly wind is to batter the north and east of Ulytau region.


