Mets put several regions of Kazakhstan on weather advisory

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstani meteorologists put several regions of the country on weather advisory, Kazinform reports.

According to the national weather agency, heavy precipitation, fog and icy roads are in store for Almaty city and Almaty region on November 17.

Fog, blizzard, and 15-20 mps southwesterly wind are forecast for the north and west of Akmola region.

The north of Aktobe region will see blizzard, black ice and westerly wind gusting up to 15-20 mps.

Heavy precipitation (a mix of rain and snow), blizzard, black ice, and southwesterly wind with gusts of 15-20 and even 25 mps are expected in East Kazakhstan region.

West Kazakhstan region will observe foggy conditions and icy roads tomorrow.

Black ice, blizzard, and northwesterly wind are predicted for the center and west of Kyzylorda region.

Fog will blanket the north and west of Pavlodar region.

Most of North Kazakhstan region should brace for snowfall, blizzard, fog and southwesterly wind gusting up to 25 mps.