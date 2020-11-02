Mets release midweek weather forecast for Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstani meteorologists say weather without precipitation is expected in the country in three upcoming days, Kazinform has learnt from Kazhydromet.

Only the east and southeast of Kazakhstan will see precipitation on November 3-5.

A mix of rain and snow is predicted for northern Kazakhstan on November 3. Gusty wind will blow in the north and south of Kazakhstan. Fog and black ice are forecast for portions of northern and southern Kazakhstan at night and early in the morning.