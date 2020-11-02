EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    13:41, 02 November 2020 | GMT +6

    Mets release midweek weather forecast for Kazakhstan

    None
    None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstani meteorologists say weather without precipitation is expected in the country in three upcoming days, Kazinform has learnt from Kazhydromet.

    Only the east and southeast of Kazakhstan will see precipitation on November 3-5.

    A mix of rain and snow is predicted for northern Kazakhstan on November 3. Gusty wind will blow in the north and south of Kazakhstan. Fog and black ice are forecast for portions of northern and southern Kazakhstan at night and early in the morning.


    Tags:
    Kazhydromet Regions Weather in Kazakhstan
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!