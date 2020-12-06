EN
    10:34, 06 December 2020 | GMT +6

    Mets release weather forecast for Kazakhstan Dec 6

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstani meteorologists predict that snowfall will douse parts of Kazakhstan on Sunday, December 6, Kazinform has learnt from Kazhydromet.

    According to Kazakhstan’s national weather agency, weather without precipitation is expected in the west and southeast of the country. portions of Kazakhstan will observe fog, blizzard, and gusty wind.

    Parts of Zhambyl, West Kazakhstan, Kostanay, North Kazakhstan, Pavlodar, East Kazakhstan, Almaty, Akmola, and Turkestan regions will be steeped in fog.

    Wind will strengthen up to 15-20 mps in Turkestan region.

    Temperature will fall to -23° in the north of Mangistau region.


