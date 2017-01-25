Mets say weather to remain unstable

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Meteorologists expect weather to remain unstable on the most part of Kazakhstan on Wednesday with snow in places. In western regions - precipitations. Patchy blowing snow with strong winds, fog and ice are expected in the country, says Kazahydromet.

In Akmola and Pavlodar region forcasters predict blizzard with strong winds up to 15-20 m/s (25 m/s in some places). In the afternoon wind gusts will reach 30 m/s.

In Almaty region - patchy fog, strong winds in the afternoon up to 15-20 m/s.

In Zhambyl and South Kazakhstan regions mets expect patchy fog with strong winds during the night up to 15-20 m/s.

In Kyzylorda region - patchy fog with ice and strong winds during the night up to 15-20 m/s.

In Mangistau region - patchy fog, strong wind up to 17-22 m/s.

In Atyrau region - patchy fog, ice, strong winds in the afternoon up to 15-20 m/s.

In Aktobe and West Kazakhstan regions snow storm is expected in places with ice. Also in Aktobe region strong wind is expected in places up to 15-20 m/s.

In Kostanai and North Kazakhstan regions wind up to 15-20 m/s, in places up to 25 m/s, blizzard.

In Karaganda region - snowstorm, strong wind up to 15-20 m/s, gusts up to 25 m/s.

In East Kazakhstan region - snowstorm, strong wind up to 17-22 m/s.