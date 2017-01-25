EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    07:30, 25 January 2017 | GMT +6

    Mets say weather to remain unstable

    None
    None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Meteorologists expect weather to remain unstable on the most part of Kazakhstan on Wednesday with snow in places. In western regions - precipitations. Patchy blowing snow with strong winds, fog and ice are expected in the country, says Kazahydromet.

    In Akmola and Pavlodar region forcasters predict blizzard with strong winds up to 15-20 m/s (25 m/s in some places). In the afternoon wind gusts will reach 30 m/s.

    In Almaty region - patchy fog, strong winds in the afternoon up to 15-20 m/s.

    In Zhambyl and South Kazakhstan regions mets expect patchy fog with strong winds during the night up to 15-20 m/s.

    In Kyzylorda region - patchy fog with ice and strong winds during the night up to 15-20 m/s.

    In Mangistau region - patchy fog, strong wind up to 17-22 m/s.

    In Atyrau region - patchy fog, ice, strong winds in the afternoon up to 15-20 m/s.

    In Aktobe and West Kazakhstan regions snow storm is expected in places with ice. Also in Aktobe region strong wind is expected in places up to 15-20 m/s.

    In Kostanai and North Kazakhstan regions wind up to 15-20 m/s, in places up to 25 m/s, blizzard.

    In Karaganda region - snowstorm, strong wind up to 15-20 m/s, gusts up to 25 m/s.

    In East Kazakhstan region - snowstorm, strong wind up to 17-22 m/s.

     

    Tags:
    Karaganda region Turkestan region Akmola region Kazakhstan Astana Almaty region Almaty Kostanay region Kyzylorda region Aktobe region East Kazakhstan region North Kazakhstan region Regions Atyrau region Weather in Kazakhstan 20th anniversary of Kazakhstan’s Constitution Pavlodar region
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!