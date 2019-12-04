EN
What's trending:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    07:58, 04 December 2019 | GMT +6

    Mets warn of first snowstorm in Atyrau region

    None
    None
    ATYRAU. KAZINFORM Residents of Atyrau region are warned of the first snowstorm predicted today, December 4, Kazinform reports.

    According to the regional emergencies authorities, weather deterioration is expected in the region today. Fog and ice slick as well as ground blizzard are forecast in some areas.

    Fog may blanket the city of Atyrau in the daytime as well.

    The emergencies services remind of observing safety precautions on the roads and in the countryside.

    Tags:
    Atyrau region Weather in Kazakhstan
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!