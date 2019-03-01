Mets warn weather conditions to change across Kazakhstan this weekend

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Snowfall, blizzard, strong gusty wind and black ice are in store for Kazakhstan this weekend, Kazinform has learnt from Kazhydromet. The weather conditions will be dictated by the cyclones shifting from Central Asia and European part of Russia.

According to Kazakhstan's National Weather Service, most regions of the country will observe such weather patterns. The south of Kazakhstan will see snowfall, a mix of snow and rain. Heavy precipitation is forecast for Monday.



Temperature will drop only in western Kazakhstan.