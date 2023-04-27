EN
    21:42, 27 April 2023 | GMT +6

    Mexican president admits fainting due to COVID-19

    Photo: Anadolu Agency
    MEXICO CITY. KAZINFORM - Mexico’s president acknowledged Wednesday that he had briefly fainted over the weekend due to coronavirus, Kazinform cites Anadolu Agency.

    «It was like I fell asleep. I didn’t lose consciousness, but I did briefly faint, because of low blood pressure,» Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said in a videotaped chat from the National Palace in Mexico City.

    He said he fainted during a meeting on the Yucatan Peninsula on Sunday, when he tested positive for coronavirus.

    Local media reported that Obrador felt faint Sunday morning and had to cancel a tour, something his presidential spokesman denied at the time.

    Obrador, 69, who caught COVID-19 twice since 2021, had a heart attack in 2013.

    Last year, Obrador underwent cardiac catheterization at a military hospital.


