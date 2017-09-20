Mexico earthquake death toll reaches 225 people

ASTANA. KAZINFORM At least 225 people were killed in the powerful earthquake that occurred on Tuesday in southern Mexico, Luis Felipe Puente, the National Coordinator for Civil Protection of the country, said on Twitter, TASS reports.

"The death toll is 225 people," he wrote.

According to the Mexico's National Seismological Service, the epicenter of the 7.1 magnitude earthquake was 12 km to the southeast of Axochiapan (Morelos state), located 111 km to the south of Mexico's capital. The quake struck at a depth of 57 km. More than 10 aftershocks were recorded.