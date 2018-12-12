EN
    17:55, 12 December 2018 | GMT +6

    Mexico estimates 1,100 migrants crossed border into U.S.

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Some 1,100 migrants of the Central American caravan could have crossed into the United States, according to Mexican government estimates, EFE reports.

    At a press conference, Mexico's Interior Secretariat (Segob) reported that, of the thousands of migrants who in recent weeks have entered the country as parts of different contingents, around 6,000 reached the border city of Tijuana and about 1,200 arrived at Mexicali in the state of Baja California.

