Mexico finds dehydrated migrants in US-bound lorry

LONDON. KAZNFORM Mexican authorities say they have stopped a lorry carrying 121 Central American migrants, who were trying to reach the US illegally.

They were found after police at a checkpoint in the southern state of Tabasco heard calls for help coming from the vehicle and the sound of crying children.

Many of the migrants, who included 55 minors, were badly dehydrated.

Most had come from Honduras, Guatemala, El Salvador or Ecuador.

The migrants had paid up to $5,000 (£4,080) to be driven through Mexico to the US border.

The lorry driver was arrested, the authorities say.

In recent years, people smugglers have increasingly begun using lorries to transport migrants through Mexico.

Every year, tens of thousands of people enter Mexico illegally with the aim of reaching the US. The journey is extremely dangerous.

In the first nine months of 2016, Mexico and the US deported more than 55,000 people from Honduras alone.

Source: BBC