EN
What's trending:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    08:17, 10 August 2017 | GMT +6

    Mexico places thousands of troops on alert to help when Franklin hits

    None
    None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Franklin became the first hurricane of the 2017 Atlantic season on Wednesday hours ahead of its expected landfall on the Mexican mainland, EFE cites the Miami-based National Hurricane Center (NHC).

    The storm's maximum sustained winds have increased to near 120 kph (75 mph), making it a Category 1 hurricane on the ascending five-step Saffir-Simpson scale, the NHC said in its 2100 GMT advisory.

    Tags:
    World News Natural disasters
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!