08:17, 10 August 2017 | GMT +6
Mexico places thousands of troops on alert to help when Franklin hits
ASTANA. KAZINFORM Franklin became the first hurricane of the 2017 Atlantic season on Wednesday hours ahead of its expected landfall on the Mexican mainland, EFE cites the Miami-based National Hurricane Center (NHC).
The storm's maximum sustained winds have increased to near 120 kph (75 mph), making it a Category 1 hurricane on the ascending five-step Saffir-Simpson scale, the NHC said in its 2100 GMT advisory.