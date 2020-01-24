MFA: 98 Kazakhstani students staying in Wuhan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – 98 students from Kazakhstan are staying in the Chinese city of Wuhan, gripped by a new coronavirus, Kazinform has learnt from Aibek Smadiyarov, the official spokesperson of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan.

The new coronavirus spreading in Wuhan have already infected over 830 people and killed 25 people.

Smadiyarov revealed that 98 Kazakhstani students are currently in Wuhan. Others have already left for Kazakhstan and other countries amid the Lunar New Year celebration.

Kazakhstani diplomats keep in touch with all 98 students. All Kazakhstani students in China have been informed of the precautionary measures in light of the outbreak.

It should be noted that the Ministry of Healthcare of Kazakhstan together with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs closely monitors the epidemiological situation in the People’s Republic of China.

The Foreign Affairs Ministry of Kazakhstan highly recommends Kazakhstanis to avoid traveling to Wuhan and Hubei province.