MFA, Agriculture Ministry to enhance coordination of investment and export-related issues

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Deputy Prime Minister-Minister of Agriculture Umirzak Shukeyev and Foreign Minister Beibut Atamkulov discussed the promotion of Kazakhstan's agricultural products export and attraction of investments in the country's agro-industrial sector, the press service of the Kazakh MFA informs.

The meeting held on Thursday focused also on enhancing cooperation under the State Programme of Kazakhstan's Agro-Industrial Sector's Development for 2017-2021.



The sides discussed also the course of implementation of the 2020 Joint Plan between the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Ministry of Agriculture on Attraction of Foreign Investments in Kazakhstan's Agro-Industrial Sector and Trade Development.



Special attention was given to the issues of implementation of investment projects in agro-industrial sector, in particular, in development of crop farming, agricultural vehicles and equipment assembly as well as in attraction of major trans-national companies for dairy products and meat manufacture and processing.



The ministers stressed the importance of close interaction with international organizations in agriculture, namely with the UN Food and Agriculture Organization, the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development etc.



The heads of ministries agreed to organize joint trainings on agricultural sector development, in particular, on promotion of Kazakhstan-made products at foreign markets for the employees of Kazakh embassies in the countries representing interest for domestic agrarians.



The sides highlighted the importance of information support of agricultural export, organization of press tours for foreign mass media and information campaigns regarding Kazakhstan's agro-industrial sector.



The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Ministry of Agriculture expressed an intention to regularly hold the meetings in order to enhance interaction in promotion of Kazakh agriculture exports and attraction of investments in domestic agro-industrial sector.