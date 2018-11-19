EN
    10:55, 19 November 2018 | GMT +6

    MFA announces date of regular Astana talks on Syria

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Minister of Foreign Affairs Kairat Abdrakhmanov has announced the date of the regular Astana talks on Syria, Kazinform reports.

    "The Astana Process guarantor countries - the Russian Federation, Turkey, and Iran - agreed to hold the regular 11th High Level International Meeting on Syria as part of the Astana Process on November 28-29 in the Kazakh capital," said the Minister.

    He added that the meeting will be held in a traditional format with the participation of the delegations of guarantor states, Syrian government and Syrian armed opposition. According to him, representatives of the UN and Jordan were invited to the meeting as observers.

    Earlier, official spokesperson of the Kazakh MFA Aibek Smadyarov said the 11th round of the intra-Syrian talks will be held approximately at the end of November - early December 2018.

