MFA, Atameken Union strengthen coordination of investment, export activities

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Minister of Foreign Affairs Beibut Atamkulov and Chairman of the Board of Atameken National Chamber of Entrepreneurs Ablay Myrzakhmetov discussed the promotion of export of Kazakh products to foreign markets and attraction of foreign investment. The meeting was also attended by the representatives of the Ministry of Industry and Infrastructure Development, Kazinform refers to the press service of the Ministry.

The sides agreed to adapt the existing Memorandum of Understanding and Cooperation, as well as the Joint Action Plan between the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan (MFA), Atameken and Kazakh Export. This was driven by the new tasks set by President Nazarbayev, as well as his instructions following the expanded government meeting in January and the new functions of the MFA in investment and export areas.

The joint work will include engagement on issues such as exchanging information and analyzing markets to working with specific partners in export development, studying best international experience and participating in international events.

The MFA and Atameken also discussed engagement among trade missions in order to address the challenges of non-oil export development.

A proposal was made to draft, together with Atameken and akimats (Mayors' Offices), a guide on the regions of Kazakhstan that will describe the specific features of each region of the country, including natural resources, economic sectors and logistical capabilities, which will facilitate targeted efforts to attract foreign investors to deliver export-oriented projects in Kazakhstan.

The meeting also highlighted the need to attract Kazakh and foreign capital for small and medium businesses to ensure the production of consumer goods, which would contribute to the saturation of the domestic market with products and their export. Agricultural processing, light and pharmaceutical industries were highlighted.

The sides agreed to organize trainings for the employees of the Foreign Ministry and foreign missions of Kazakhstan on the promotion of exports with the involvement of specialists from Atameken and Kazakhstan Industry Development Institute.

The sides emphasized the importance of coordinated work on the organization of trade and economic missions and exhibitions in priority countries to promote Kazakhstan's processed products.

The Foreign Ministry and Atameken intend to hold regular meetings to strengthen activities in the investment and export sector.