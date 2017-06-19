MFA checking presence of Kazakhstanis among victims of London van attack

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan is checking whether there were any Kazakhstanis among those killed and injured in the recent van incident in London, Kazinform reports.

"We've been checking the presence of citizens of Kazakhstan [among victims and those injured]. There was no information on Kazakhstanis who might have been injured in the incident," Anuar Zhainakov, official spokesperson of the Kazakh Foreign Affairs Ministry, told Kazinform.



According to The Sun, two people died as the van ploughed into a crowd of pedestrians in north London on Monday. People were leaving a mosque near the Finsbury Park station.



One person was arrested following the incident.