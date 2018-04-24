MFA checking whether Kazakh citizens injured in Toronto van attack

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstani diplomats in Canada are checking whether there were citizens of Kazakhstan among those killed and injured in the Toronto van attack, Kazinform has learnt from the spokesperson of the Kazakh Foreign Ministry, Anuar Zhainakov.

"Our diplomats in Canada liaise closely with local police to establish whether there were citizens of Kazakhstan among those dead and injured as a result of the horrific van attack in Toronto," Zhainakov wrote on Facebook.



He also added that so far there is no information on the citizens of Kazakhstan.



Earlier it was reported that a van plowed into pedestrians in Toronto killing 10 and injuring 15 people on Monday.