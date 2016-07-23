MFA checking whether there are Kazakhstanis among Munich attack victims, injured

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan is verifying whether there were any Kazakhstanis in Munich during the terror attack at the Olympia shopping mall.

Presently, there is no confirmed information about Kazakhstanis who might have been in Munich during the terror attack.



"We are checking the information," Anuar Zhainakov, spokesperson of the Kazakh MFA, told Kazinform.



More details will follow shortly.



Earlier it was reported that at least 10 people were killed and 20 were injured in the terror attack at the shopping mall in Munich.



The Munich police confirmed that a person linked to the attack is among the ten dead. They believe he committed suicide.

The attack was carried out by one gunman who turned out to be the 18-year-old German-Iranian dual national who resided in Munich.