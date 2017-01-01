MFA checks up if there are Kazakhstanis among Istanbul nightclub attack victims

ASTANA. KAZINFORM The Foreign Office of Kazakhstan checks up whether there are Kazakhstani citizens among those killed and injured in Reina nightclub attack in Istanbul, the press service of the MFA told Kazinform correspondent.

As reported, 35 people were killed and 40 more were injured as a result of two gunmen’s attack on the club.

Kazakhstani citizen Nurat Ilyas, who is a third-year student of Istanbul University, shared information on the attack on his Facebook account.

“35 died and 40 were injured. Two unknown men wearing Santa Claus costumes and armed with grenades and shotguns opened random shooting at the nightclub. 700 to 800 people were in the club at the moment,” he wrote citing local media.

“Year 2017 in the largest city of Turkey began with terrorist attacks. Salafis entered the night club and started shooting the people, because they believe that New Year celebration is haram (forbidden). Similar statements are widely spread in social media,” the Kazakh student noted.

Meanwhile, The Guardian reported that one of the terrorists was liquidated.