TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
    20:27, 22 October 2018 | GMT +6

    MFA comments on Iranian sailors' poisoning in Caspian Sea

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Official Spokesperson of the Kazakh MFA Aibek Smadyarov commented on mass poisoning of Iranian sailors in the Caspian Sea.

    He said that the Ministry of Foreign Affairs monitors the situation regarding poisoning of sailors at the Iranian cargo ship on the Caspian Sea. The ship was sailing from Aktau to Baku. Mangistau region's territorial inspection is presently working on uncovering the details of the incident and the causes of poisoning.

    He added that the Iranian side has not got in contact with the Kazakh MFA regarding this issue.

    Last week, Azerbaijan's coast guard rescued crew of Nazmehr Iranian cargo vessel who got poisoning with a toxic substance. Three of them died in a hospital.

     

     

