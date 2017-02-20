MFA comments on Kyrgyz President's remarks about joining EAEU

ASTANA. KAZINFORM The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan has commented on the remarks made by President of Kazakhstan Almazbek Atambayev during his interview with Euronews TV Channel, Kazinform correspondent reports.

"We took a note of the remarks made by President of Kyrgyzstan and now we are expecting for explanations from the Kyrgyz MFA," the press service of the Kazakhstan MFA told Kazinform.



In an interview with Euronews TV Channel, Almazbek Atambayev was asked the question "Don't you think that the EEU reflects mostly the interests of Russia?".



The Kyrgyz President answered: "We need to trade; we need to collaborate with our neighbors. If we don't join the EAEU, the economic blockade would threaten the country. In 2010, when Kazakhstan made a blockade to us for 1.5 months, we even had human casualties. This happened because the blockade - a bad thing."