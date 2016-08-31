EN
    11:56, 31 August 2016 | GMT +6

    MFA condemns attack on Chinese Embassy in Bishkek

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan has issued a statement regarding the attack on the Chinese Embassy in Bishkek.

    “We strongly condemn the assault on the Embassy of the People’s Republic of China in the Kyrgyz Republic which has been recognized as a terrorist attack.

    We back Kyrgyzstan’s determination in conducting an all-round investigation into this crime and ensuring accountability for it.

    We reiterate again the relevance of security issues in Central Asia. We state unacceptability of terrorism in any of its forms and manifestations and call for unification of international efforts in countering this evil,” the statement reads.  

