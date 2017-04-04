MFA confirms death of Kazakh citizen in St. Petersburg terror attack

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazakh Ministry of Foreign Affairs has confirmed the death of Kazakh citizen Maksim Aryshev in terror attack in Saint Petersburg, Kazinform correspondent reports.

"We regret to inform that according to the adjusted data from Russian Investigative Committee the earlier missing Kazakh national Maksim Aryshev died in consequence of terror attack in Saint Petersburg on April 3, 2017. It is a huge tragedy for all of us", the Ministry reports.

According to Kazakh MFA, the body of Maksim Aryshev is presently in the Catherine hospital of Saint Petersburg and his parents have already identified him.

"After family's first call regarding disappearance of M. Aryshev Kazakhstan Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Consulate General in Saint Petersburg took urgent measures to find out possible location of our citizen", the MFA informed.

It is noted that Kazakh Foreign Ministry and diplomats in St. Petersburg will render maximum assistance and help to the family of Maksim Aryshev including taking his body back to homeland.

The Ministry expresses its deep condolences to the family and friends of Maksim and all victims of this inhuman crime.

On April 3, explosion of unknown item occurred in the train carriage between subway stations "Technology Institute" and "Sennaya Ploshchad". 11 people were killed and another 45 injured. Later 3 more people died.

The Head of State Nursultan Nazarbayev has sent telegram of condolences to Russian President Vladimir Putin.

As was apparent later, the deadly blast left a Kazakh national missing. It was Maksim Aryshev, a third-year student of Saint Petersburg State University of Economics.