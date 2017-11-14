MFA confirms information on Kazakh nationals rescued in Syria

ASTANA. KAZINFORM The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan has confirmed the information about the Kazakh citizens transported from a hot spot in Syria to the capital of the Chechen Republic, Kazinform correspondent reports.

The plane that was transporting a large group of people, including the citizens of Kazakhstan, landed at the Grozny airport on November 13, 2017. Kazakhstani woman born in 1988, who is a resident of Uralsk, and four of her underage children (the oldest is 5, while the youngest is just a few months old) were transported to Grozny.

"The employees of the Kazakh Embassy in Russia met them at the airport of Grozny. In the near future, they will be transported to Kazakhstan. We express our sincere gratitude to the Russian side and the leadership of the Chechen Republic for the assistance in the evacuation of Kazakhstani citizens," Head of the Foreign Ministry's press service Anuar Zhainakov said on the sidelines of the Kazakh Government session.