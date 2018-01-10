MFA discloses details of Thailand vehicle crash

ASTANA. KAZINFORM The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan has unveiled more details of the road accident in Thailand which left eight Kazakh nationals injured, Kazinform correspondent reports.

As the ministry's press service says, the Kazakh diplomats in Thailand constantly keep in touch with and provide necessary assistance to the citizens of Kazakhstan, who were injured in the traffic accident in Phuket.



"On January 9, in a road accident in the territory of the Hanuman World theme park, four of eight citizens of Kazakhstan (two men, born in 1945 and 1982, and two women, born in 1978 and 1993) were hospitalized with various fractures and cuts, while the other four had minor injuries," the press service of the Foreign Ministry says.



Two of the injured continue treatment at local hospitals after surgeries. One person (born in 1993) was discharged from the hospital this morning. The MFA says all the injured persons are insured.



As Kazinform previously reported, in addition to Kazakhstani tourists, the tour guide and the driver of the minibus that was on its way to Hanuman World on sustained injuries as well. According to The Nation, the driver crashed into a tree while driving down a slope to go into the parking area.



photo: nationmultimedia.com