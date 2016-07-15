MFA has information about five Kazakhstanis being in Nice while terrorist attack

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Five citizens of Kazakhstan contacted the Embassy of Kazakhstan in France after the terrorist attack in Nice.

Four of them informed that they were at the scene of the terrorist attack and were witnesses to the act. Another citizen of Kazakhstan contacted the Embassy of Kazakhstan in the morning and told that she was not at the Bastille Day celebration and arrived in France on Thursday evening.

According to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan, a citizen of Kazakhstan contacted the Embassy right after the terrorist act and told that he was in the hotel near the Promenade des Anglais in Nice and three more people were with him there.

"They were afraid. They saw the bodies of the dead and injured people through the window and asked for help. The Kazakhstani diplomats rendered all the necessary assistance and gave security recommendations to them," head of the press service of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan Anuar Zhainakov told.

He informed that it was a family that came to Nice for vacation. They did not need assistance in transportation home, but the diplomats of Kazakhstan keep in touch with them in case they need any help.