ASTANA. KAZINFORM The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan hosted the first in 2016 meeting of the consultative and advisory body (CAB) "Dialogue Platform on the Human Dimension", chaired by the Ambassador-at-Large of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan Usen Suleimen on May 3, 2016. During the session, the participants confirmed their readiness to collectively work on the implementation of the UN universal human rights and democracy standards by Kazakhstan, as well as on the practical realization of the 2013-2015 CAB recommendations.

Chairman of the Council “Kazakhstan Bureau for Human Rights and Rule of Law” Eugene Zhovtis, Executive Director of the “Charter for Human Rights” Zhemis Turmagambetova, President of the “Fund for the Development of Parliamentarism in Kazakhstan” Zauresh Battalova and many other activists of the country’s civil society supported the CAB Agenda for 2016. They expressed willingness to cooperate with the official Astana on the above-mentioned CAB recommendations and transition of the UN universal standards into the practical field together with the Deputy Minister of Justice of the Republic of Kazakhstan Elvira Azimova.

Special attention was given to the implementation of the UNHRC recommendations on the introduction of the Ombudsman for Children’s Rights in Kazakhstan. The political statement on this issue was addressed by the Ombudsman for Children’s Rights in Kazakhstan Zagipa Baliyeva. She noted that the establishment of the Institute of the Children’s Ombudsman is the first step initiated by the Head of State towards the best possible protection mechanism for ensuring younger generation rights in the territory of our country. This step requires nationwide support and direct engagement of the civil sector, without which the country will not be able to find and develop effective human rights mechanisms in full accordance with the so-called Paris Principles. Such an urge was supported by the human rights community of Kazakhstan and was a starting point for further efforts in this area.

The activities of Kazakhstan towards implementation of the UN Human Rights Council’s recommendations in compliance with the Paris Principles on the status of the Ombudsman for Human Rights were highly appreciated by human rights advocates. Head of the National Center for Human Rights Vyacheslav Kalyuzhny highlighted consistent efforts so that the Institute fully complies with international standards and the commitment to future joint work with NGO for meeting daily needs of Kazakhstan citizens, to ensure more publicity and etc.

For the first time ever, the CAB participants thoroughly discussed the implementation prospects of the UN Convention on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities, ratified by Kazakhstan in 2015. Thus, the official Astana began work on a Road Map on the access to education and labor market for people with special needs, prepared by President of the Youth Organization of People with Disabilities “Zhiger” Parkhat Yusupjanov and Executive Director of the Comprehensive Rehabilitation Center “Kenes” Veniamin Alayev.

In the end, the CAB participants agreed to conduct the second meeting in June, 2016, Kazinform learnt from MFA.