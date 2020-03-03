MFA: Information on Kazakhstani national infected with coronavirus in S Korea not confirmed

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Kazakh Foreign Office issued a statement regarding the information on Kazakhstani national allegedly infected with coronavirus in South Korea, Kazinform reports.

According to the MFA, this information has not been confirmed.

«The Kazakh Embassy in Seoul has not received any official information from the Korean side. Our diplomats are verifying the information spread in Korean social media,» the MFA informs via Telegram.



