MFA: Kazakhstan actively participates in Silk Road projects

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazakhstan fully backs "New Silk Road" and "Silk Road Economic Belt" initiatives and implements its own infrastructure program "Nurly Zhol" as per a long-term vision of President of the country Nursultan Nazarbayev. Ambassador of Kazakhstan to the U.S. Kairat Umarov said it taking the floor at the opening ceremony of the two-day forum "East-West Trans-Caspian Trade and Transit Corridor."

The event was organized by the embassies of Kazakhstan, Azerbaijan, Georgia and Turkey in the U.S. under the auspices of the World Bank, business associations and corporations and brought together more than 200 representatives of official, business and expert communities of the U.S.

“The modernization of infrastructure in Kazakhstan is notable for high paces which is a result of timely implementation of development programs,” Kanat Alpysbayev, Vice President of JSC Kazakhstan Temir Zholy, said.

Positioning Kazakhstan as a bridge between the East and the West as well as between the North and the South, the representative of the Kazakh railways company told about the course of construction of the Khorgos-Eastern Gates SEZ, Aktau Sea Port modernization, opening of logistics centres in Kazakhstan and construction of new railroads.

“Each of the delegations represented by the experts of governmental structures and national companies, agreed that joint reduction of transit tariffs, simplification of customs clearance procedures, as well as effective logistics operations make land transportations between China and Europe more competitive,” the press service of the Kazakh MFA says.

Vice President of the U.S. Chamber of Commerce Gary Litman confirmed that American businessmen are ready for a dialogue with the countries of the region on application of the emerging business opportunities.

