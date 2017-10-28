EN
    14:04, 28 October 2017

    MFA: Kazakhstan keeps taking same line on Catalonia situation

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazakhstan considers the situation in the autonomous community of Catalonia as an exclusively internal affair of Spain and believes that its further development should proceed strictly in compliance with the current Spanish legislation, the Kazakh Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a statement. 

    "In its relations with the Kingdom of Spain Kazakhstan adheres to the principle of respect for the sovereignty and territorial integrity of that country", the statement reads.

