MFA: Kazakhstani man dies in mass road accident in Russia

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - One national of Kazakhstan was killed and another one was injured in the mass road accident in the Vladimir Region of Russia on early Friday morning, Kazinform reports.

Anuar Zhainakov, official spokesman of the Foreign Ministry of the Republic of Kazakhstan, confirmed on Facebook that 55 passengers were traveling in the bus. "55 citizens of Uzbekistan were on board of the bus. Plus, two drivers who happen to be nationals of Kazakhstan. One driver died, the second one was injured," Zhainakov wrote.



In his words, the Kazakhstani diplomats will render necessary assistance to the families of both drivers.