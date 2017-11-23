MFA: Kazakhstani woman detained in Goa

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The Goa Police confirmed they had detained a national of Kazakhstan, Kazinform has learnt from Anuar Zhainakov, official spokesperson of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

"The Goa Police confirmed they had detained the Kazakhstani national (born in 1982) on November 22 on charges of illegally staying in India. The Kazakh Consul in India had a chance to meet with the detainee. She is a resident of Almaty city. She arrived in India in June 2016 and stayed in Goa voluntarily," Mr. Zhainakov said during the telephone conversation with the Kazinform correspondent, adding that her visa had expired a couple of days after her arrival.



In his words, the woman is in judicial custody. She is likely to face hefty fine and deportation or may be sentenced to five years in jail.



The spokesman assured that Kazakhstani diplomats render necessary consular assistance to our citizen and found a lawyer to protect the rights of the detained Kazakhstani.