EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    09:13, 15 July 2016 | GMT +6

    MFA: No information about any Kazakhstanis killed or injured in Nice attack received yet

    None
    None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - No information about any citizens of Kazakhstan who were killed or injured in the Nice terrorist attack has been received yet, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan informs via Twitter.

    "At this moment, there is no information about any citizens of Kazakhstan among people killed or injured in the Nice terrorist attack. The information is being verified now. We strongly condemn the horrible terror attack in Nice. We extend our deep condolences to the people of France. Terrorism is the global threat to peace and security," the statement reads.

     

     

    Tags:
    Foreign policy Ministry of Foreign Affairs Incidents Accidents News
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!