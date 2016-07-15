MFA: No information about any Kazakhstanis killed or injured in Nice attack received yet

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - No information about any citizens of Kazakhstan who were killed or injured in the Nice terrorist attack has been received yet, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan informs via Twitter.

"At this moment, there is no information about any citizens of Kazakhstan among people killed or injured in the Nice terrorist attack. The information is being verified now. We strongly condemn the horrible terror attack in Nice. We extend our deep condolences to the people of France. Terrorism is the global threat to peace and security," the statement reads.