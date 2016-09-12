MFA: No information about Kazakhstanis injured in Turkish Van blast

ASTANA. KAZINFORM The Ministry of Foreign Affairs is verifying information about the Kazakhstanis who could be among the victims of the blast in the city of Van in eastern Turkey.

"Presently, there is no information about the citizens of Kazakhstan injured as a result of the blast in Van," a representative of the Foreign Office said.



Meanwhile, as RIA Novosti reported citing CNN Turk, the number of blast victims in Van has risen to 19 people. "As per the latest data, 19 people have been injured as a result of a car bombing. Two of them are police officers. The condition of several people is estimated as critical," Besir Atalay, MP from Ruling Justice and Development Party, told.