MFA: No Kazakhstanis among FlyDubai Boeing crash victims (preliminary data)

ASTANA. KAZINFORM As per preliminary data, there are no Kazakhstanis among the victims of the FlyDubai Boeing-738 crash at Rostov-on-Don Airport, Kazinform learnt from Anuar Zhainakov, Head of the Kazakh MFA Press Service.

“Earlier, some media reported that there could be a Kazakhstani resident among the crew members. Several people’s nationality has not been identified yet. As soon as we get information about them, we will inform you,” Zhainakov said.

Recall that, Boeing 738 flying from Dubai crashed near the runway at the Airport of Rostov-on-Don while landing. Poor visibility is blamed to cause the tragedy. According to preliminary information, the plane crashed at 3:40 a.m. Moscow time. 61 people including 55 passengers and 6 crew members were onboard. Four children were among the victims.