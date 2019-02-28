EN
    10:37, 28 February 2019 | GMT +6

    MFA: No Kazakhstanis among those injured in Cairo train station fire

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan has commented on the fire that broke out at the main train station in Cairo, Egypt, Kazinform reports.

    "There are no citizens of Kazakhstan among those injured in the fire in Cairo," the ministry confirmed.

    Recall that at least 28 people were killed and 40 others were injured in the fire. Most of those injured are in the severe condition.

