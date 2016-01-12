MFA: No Kazakhstanis killed or injured in Istanbul blast

ASTANA. KAZINFORM The Ministry of Foreign Affairs says there are no Kazakhstanis among those killed or injured in the blast that hit Sultanahmet Square in Istanbul today.

"As per preliminary data of the Istanbul Mayor's Office, there are no Kazakhstani residents among the victims of the Istanbul blast," head of the MFA press service Anuar Zhainakov told Kazinform.

Xinhua says 10 people were killed and 15 more were injured as a result of the blast.