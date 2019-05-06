EN
What's trending:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    22:00, 06 May 2019 | GMT +6

    MFA: No Kazakhstanis on board of plane which crash at Sheremetyevo Airport

    None
    None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan informs that according to preliminary data there were no citizens of Kazakhstan on board the Sukhoi Superjet 100 which crashed at Moscow's Sheremetyevo Airport on Sunday, Kazinform reports.

    "According to preliminary data of the Investigation Committee of the Russian Federation, there are no citizens of Kazakhstan on board the plane which crashed at Sheremetyevo Airport in Moscow. We extend our sincere condolences to the families and loved ones of the deceased in this horrific tragedy," the ministry's statement reads.

    Earlier it was reported that Sukhoi Superjet 100 passenger plane with 73 passengers and five crewmembers onboard caught fire after emergency landing at Sheremetyevo Airport shortly after its takeoff on Sunday.

    Tags:
    Russia Ministry of Foreign Affairs Incidents Top Story
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!