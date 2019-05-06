MFA: No Kazakhstanis on board of plane which crash at Sheremetyevo Airport

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan informs that according to preliminary data there were no citizens of Kazakhstan on board the Sukhoi Superjet 100 which crashed at Moscow's Sheremetyevo Airport on Sunday, Kazinform reports.

"According to preliminary data of the Investigation Committee of the Russian Federation, there are no citizens of Kazakhstan on board the plane which crashed at Sheremetyevo Airport in Moscow. We extend our sincere condolences to the families and loved ones of the deceased in this horrific tragedy," the ministry's statement reads.



Earlier it was reported that Sukhoi Superjet 100 passenger plane with 73 passengers and five crewmembers onboard caught fire after emergency landing at Sheremetyevo Airport shortly after its takeoff on Sunday.