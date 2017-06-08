MFA: No Syria talks in Astana scheduled for next week

ASTANA. KAZINFORM The guarantor countries of the Syria Talks intend to agree upon the agenda of the next round of the Astana process at an expert level, Head of the Kazakh Foreign Ministry press service Anuar Zhainakov told Kazinform.

"According to the information just received from the Astana Process guarantor countries, the representatives of the Russian Federation, the Republic of Turkey and the Islamic Republic of Iran will carry on conducting their working meetings at an expert level in their capitals in the upcoming days and weeks so that to agree on the issues of implementing the agreements they reached in establishing four de-escalation zones in Syria as well as a range of other issues related to strengthening the ceasefire", Zhainakov points out.



He said "in the future, the guarantor countries intend to inform the Kazakh side on the mutually agreed timeframes, level, participants and agenda of the next meeting of the Astana process for resolving the situation in Syria".

Earlier , Kazakh Foreign Minister Kairat Abdrakhmanov advised the preliminary date of the 5th round of the Astana Process. "As per the preliminary plan, our Russian partners informed us, they were going to their partners to meet in Astana on June 12-13", the minister said.