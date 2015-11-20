EN
    16:48, 20 November 2015 | GMT +6

    MFA of Kazakhstan checks out if there are Kazakhstanis among hostages in Mali

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan checks out if there are the citizens of Kazakhstan among hostages held in the Radisson Blu Hotel in the capital city of Mali, Bamako, the press service of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan informs via twitter account.

    Bamako's Radisson Blu hotel has been attacked this morning by armed assailants who are holding 170 people hostage at the moment.

