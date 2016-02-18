MFA of Kazakhstan received no information about any Kazakhstanis injured in Ankara terrorist act

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - There is no information about any Kazakhstanis injured in the terrorist act in Ankara, head of the press service of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan Anuar Zhainakov says.

As earlier reported, a large explosion rocked the center of the Turkish capital city on February 17, 6:31 pm. The explosion caused the fire.

"The explosion left 28 people dead and another 61 sustained different types of injuries. The victims of the terrorist attack are now at hospitals of Ankara. This is an attack aimed at our entire nation. We will exert every effort to find the guilty," Deputy Prime Minister of Turkey Kurtulmus said at the press conference.

He also told that there was no information about the people responsible for the terrorist act so far. Seven prosecutor generals will be in charge of this investigation.

President of Turkey Tayyip Erdogan canceled his visit to Azerbaijan planned for this Thursday, and Prime Minister of Turkey Mehmet Davutoglu canceled his visit to Brussels. The urgent sitting of the Security Council of Turkey began in Ankara.