MFA of Kazakhstan to help transport bodies of Kazakhstanis killed in Nice terrorist attack

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan will render all the necessary assistance in transportation of the bodies of Kazakhstani citizens killed in the Nice terrorist attack, head of the press service of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan Anuar Zhainakov told to a Kazinform correspondent.

"We will help to transport the bodies of Kazakhstanis killed in the Nice terrorist attack. There is no detailed information so far," he said.

As earlier reported, three members of one family were killed in the terrorist attack in Nice. Besides, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan confirmed the death of another woman, a citizen of Kazakhstan, as a result of the terrorist act in France.