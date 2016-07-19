MFA of Kazakhstan works on transportation of bodies of Kazakhstanis killed in Nice back to home country

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstani diplomats jointly with French authorities work on organization of transportation of the bodies of Kazakhstanis killed in the Nice terrorist attack back to their home country.

Head of the press service of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan Anuar Zhainakov told Kazinform correspondent today.



"At the moment the diplomats of the Embassy of Kazakhstan in France are in Nice jointly with the French authorities working on organization of the transportation of the bodies of Kazakhstanis killed in the terrorist act in France," A. Zhainakov said.

He also noted there was no detailed information about the time and terms of the delivery of the bodies yet.

As earlier reported, three members of one family from Kazakhstan were killed in the terrorist act in French Nice. Besides, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan also confirmed the death of another Kazakhstani woman killed in the Nice.