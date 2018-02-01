MFA on outcomes of Kazakhstan's Presidency in UN Security Council

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstan has completed its presidency of the United Nations Security Council.

Since January 1 over the course of a month, Kazakhstan steered the work of one of the main UN bodies, guided by President Nursultan Nazarbayev's policy address to the UN Security Council called Kazakhstan's Concept Vision on Sustaining Global Partnership for Secure, Just and Prosperous World, as well as its pragmatic national interests, Kazinform has learnt from the MFA's press service.



The Kazakh presidency of the UN Security Council ensured smooth day-to-day work of the Security Council with the assistance of the UN Secretariat and performed the functions under its mandate.



The Kazakh presidency held about 30 consultations, briefings and debates, which resulted in resolutions and press statements of the Council President.



The flagship event of Kazakhstan's presidency of the UN Security Council was a high-level thematic briefing Non-Proliferation of Weapons of Mass Destruction: Confidence-Building Measures held on January 18 and chaired by President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev. The meeting demonstrated that confidence-building measures, as well as the strengthening of preventive diplomacy tools, can serve as a starting point for making progress on many critical issues that may notbe resolved in a timely manner due to the political situation in the relations of world powers.



The Statement by the President of the UN Security Council (S/PRST/2018/1) adopted at the end of the meeting is devoted to acomprehensive conflict prevention strategy. In addition to early warning, preventive deployment, mediation, peacekeeping, post-conflict peacebuilding, and, accountability measures, this document included for the first time the problems of the non-proliferation of weapons of mass destruction. This is what makes the adopted document unique.



Kazakhstan, being the first Central Asian state elected to the UN Security Council, during its presidency continued actively promoting the interests of all states of our region.



The central event was the ministerial debates of the UN Security Council held on January 19 focusing on Building Regional Partnership in Afghanistan and Central Asia as a Model to Link Security and Development chaired by Minister of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan, Kairat Abdrakhmanov. The meeting was attended by Foreign Ministers of Kuwait, Russia, Poland, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan, deputy foreign ministers of Great Britain, the Netherlands, the United States, Equatorial Guinea and Afghanistan, as well as delegations of the UN Security Council member states and the European Union. UN Secretary-General António Guterres delivered a keynote address.



The meeting resulted in the adoption of Presidential Statement S/PRST/2018/2. The document stresses the importance of advancing regional, interregional and international cooperation to achieve long-term peace, stability and sustainable development in Afghanistan and Central Asia and supports the joint efforts of countries of the region towards the enhancement of a zone of peace, cooperation and prosperity.



An important event of Kazakhstan's presidency was the visit of the UN Security Council delegation to Kabul on January 12-15. During the visit, meetings were held with the country's top leadership, representatives of political parties and civil society. In the course of the visit, the efforts of the Government of Afghanistan to address a wide range of interrelated problems were considered and it was determined how the Security Council could further promote efforts on the ground.



The field mission to Kabul was the Security Council's first visit to Afghanistan since 2010, gave insight into the situation and an objective understanding of the real interests and priorities of the country and its civilian population.



On January 18, Kazakhstan held a special high-level event at the UN headquarters to launch the draft Code of Conduct for the Achievement of a Terrorism-Free World. The main goal of the document is to achieve a terrorism-free world by 2045 and create a broad international coalition of partner countries. The UN leadership and counterterrorism-related committees of the Security Council, heads and representatives of more than a hundred delegations of Member States supported the relevance and significance of the Code.



The Kazakh presidency held planned activities (briefings and consultations) on the situation in the Middle East and Cyprus, the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Colombia, Darfur (Sudan), West Africa and the Sahel, Libya, Mali, Somalia and Southern Sudan, on the efforts of the UN Regional Centre for Preventive Diplomacy for Central Asia, as well as arranged the trip of the UN Security Council members to Washington to meet with the leadership of the United States.



One of the initiatives of Kazakhstan's presidency was the official ceremony to mark the start of a new term for six newly-elected UN Security Council members: Equatorial Guinea, Ivory Coast, Kuwait, the Netherlands, Peru and Poland on January 2, who solemnly placed their flags in front of the UN Security Council Chamber.



Overall, Kazakhstan has impartially, openly and transparently presided over the UN Security Council, focusing on practical results and striving to make a constructive contribution to the Council on all issues on the agenda.



Taking into account involvement in many global and regional processes, itsproactive stand in mediation and confidence building, Kazakhstan will continue to act as an honest broker, known for its effective balanced approach and neutrality to all international actors, states and organizations as part of multilateral diplomacy.



The success of the events initiated by the Kazakh delegation during its presidency and the adoption of outcome documentsdemonstrated negotiation skills and relevance of the peacekeeping potential of our country, constructive approaches to the biggest challenges of today's world, and was due to the credibility of Kazakhstan and its President.