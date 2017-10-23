MFA reveals details of talks between Kazakh, Kyrgyz PMs

ASTANA. KAZINFORM The Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Kairat Abdrakhmanov, has told about the focus areas of the negotiations held within the visit of the Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan, Sapar Isakov, in Astana last week, Kazinform correspondent reports.

"In accordance with the agreements reached between the heads of the two governments, the visit was highly official and meaningful. Quite a substantial delegation came from Bishkek. The Kazakh side also participated in the talks. I am not exaggerating if I say that half the Government, especially the economic division, took part in the negotiations," the minister said.

He noted that, in line with the signed protocol, the governments established a working group headed by the First Deputy Prime Ministers of Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan, who were charged with drawing up the roadmap within five days.

"The talks were held in a constructive way. The sides discussed the entire set of issues with regard to the existing situations, including on the Kazakh-Kyrgyz border. The Kazakh side once again raised the problems that have been repeatedly announced over the past few years, in particular, the issues related to the grey imports of Chinese goods from Kyrgyzstan to the EAEU countries," Abdrakhmanov said.

Besides, according to the minister, they discussed such issues as restrictive measures imposed on sales of Kazakhstan-made products in Kyrgyzstan.

"The sides also raised the issues related to the so-called re-exportation, unauthorized re-exportation of goods from Kazakhstan to third countries by Kyrgyzstan, and other issues. Certainly, they also discussed the implementation of the protocol, which was signed on October 18. It refers to the priority for crossing the Kazakh-Kyrgyz border by the passengers and persons who follow their belongings and baggage. The priority for crossing [the border] was given to those who traveled by trucks without any cargoes or by regular bus service," the head of the ministry said.

Abdrakhmanov also noted that the Prime Ministers of Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan will meet again, within the meeting of EAEU Heads of Government in Yerevan.