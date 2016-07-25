MFA to check information about Kazakhstanis in Bаvаria

ASTANA. KAZINFORM The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan will verify information about the Kazakhstanis who could be in Bavaria when explosion hit in the downtown of Ansbach near Nuernberg.

According to Chief of the Ministry’s Press Service Anuar Zhainakov, no data about Kazakhstanis were received.

As reported, the explosion occurred at a restaurant in German city of Ansbach (Bavaria).

Sueddeutsche Zeitung reports that at least one person died and nine more were injured as a result of the blast. More than 2,000 people were evacuated from an open-air music festival held in the city. The causes of the accident are not clear now, TASS says.

On July 24, a man armed with a machete (a refugee from Syria) attacked people in the German town of Reutlingen. He killed a woman and wounded two other individuals near a kebab shop.

On July 22, a shooting at a Munich shopping centre left nine people dead. The suspect was an 18-year-old man of Iranian origin who then killed himself.