MFA to check information about Kazakhstanis in Bаvаria
According to Chief of the Ministry’s Press Service Anuar Zhainakov, no data about Kazakhstanis were received.
As reported, the explosion occurred at a restaurant in German city of Ansbach (Bavaria).
Sueddeutsche Zeitung reports that at least one person died and nine more were injured as a result of the blast. More than 2,000 people were evacuated from an open-air music festival held in the city. The causes of the accident are not clear now, TASS says.
On July 24, a man armed with a machete (a refugee from Syria) attacked people in the German town of Reutlingen. He killed a woman and wounded two other individuals near a kebab shop.
On July 22, a shooting at a Munich shopping centre left nine people dead. The suspect was an 18-year-old man of Iranian origin who then killed himself.