MFA to find out if any Kazakhstanis injured in Paris blast

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstani diplomats in France are trying to find out whether there are any citizens of Kazakhstan among those injured in a powerful blast that rocked Paris earlier this morning, Kazinform has learnt from the press service of the Kazakh Foreign Ministry.

The press service shared via its official Telegram account that the diplomats are trying to find out about possible injuries among citizens of Kazakhstan who might have been at the site of the explosion.



The explosion occurred at a local bakery injuring at least 20 people. Half of those are in severe condition. The blast is believed to have been caused by a gas leak.