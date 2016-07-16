MFA urges Kazakhstanis in Turkey to avoid places of mass gathering

ASTANA. KAZINFORM In view of the military coup attempt taken place in Turkey in the early hours of July 16, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs urges all the citizens of Kazakhstan in this country to exercise maximum caution.

“Unless the situation is normalized, we recommend Kazakhstani residents to avoid the places of mass gathering and not to go outside without the need as well as to inform their families and relatives of their condition as soon as possible,” a press release of the Ministry reads.

The Ministry recommends also Kazakhstanis to verify the latest information of the MFA and other authorities of Kazakhstan and transport companies while planning their trips to Turkey in the nearest days.

In case of need, Kazakhstanis may contact the hotlines of the Kazakh Embassy and consulates in this country at:

- Embassy of Kazakhstan in Ankara: +90-533-600-6092,

- Consulate General of Kazakhstan in Istanbul: +90-542-471-2211,

- Consulate of Kazakhstan in Antalya +90-535-418-3532.