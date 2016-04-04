MFA verifies information about Kazakhstani resident injured in blast in S Korea

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazakhstan's Foreign Affairs Ministry verifies information regarding a man who suffered from a blast in South Korean province of Gangwon-do .

According to TASS, which refers to Head of the Consular Section of the Russian Embassy in South Korea Vladislav Moshkutelo, it was a native of Kazakhstan, but not Russia, who was injured as a result of a blast in South Korean province of Gangwon-do. As the Russian Consul said, the authorities of South Korea confirmed this information.



Earlier, Yonhap Agency reported that the victim of the blast was a Russian resident. As per preliminary data, the man was working at a farm in Gangwon-do province when he was blown up by an anti-personnel mine. The man was brought to a local hospital. His name and surname are not disclosed.



Police and militaries are investigating the incident. The province of Gangwon-do is located at the border with the North Korea.